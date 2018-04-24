Notts music aces ready for exciting few months with new single and tour

Rising Nottinghamshire stars Ashfields are ‘ready to take it to the next level’ as they embark on a busy few months of action.

The five-piece band, whose members formed the band in Kirkby and Sutton three years ago, releases new single We Don’t Talk on Friday, April 27.

After that, attention turns to the band’s biggest tour to date with gigs in locations including London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, and also performances closer to home at Nottingham’s Splendour Festival and Rescue Rooms.

The indie-pop quintet has ticked off plenty of achievements in recent times, including a a sell-out EP launch show at Nottingham’s The Bodega, playing to a sold-out Rock City supporting The Sherlocks, headlining the Rescue Rooms, selling out their first out-of-town headline show in Manchester and being nominated as ‘Best Rock Act 2018’ at The UMA Awards.

It doesn’t stop there for Ashfields with a huge support show for The Libertines on the horizon, plus Splendour Festival, a mainstage slot at Jimmy’s festival in Suffolk and the headline tour.

Their unstinting efforts to market themselves and their shows is paying off, quite an achievement for an unsigned band with no management.

Ashfields broke the record in 2016 for most number of support slots at Rescue Rooms and Bodega and their talent is becoming known up and down the land.

They have recently been taken on by the nationally-renowned Domino PR and hope this will help push them on further.

The band’s guitarist Carl Kynaston explained: “We started off in local pubs, then Nottingham venues. We got a good fanbase, played a record number of support slots at the Bodega and it’s gone on from there.

“Domino PR taking us on is a big help. We were doing it all ourselves but to have someone like them with their contacts and their good name nationally is a massive boost for the band.

“We feel we are making real progress at the moment and feel like we’re taking it to the level. We’ve all got full-time jobs to fit in as well, so we are running on adrenaline a bit at the moment but it’s an exciting time. There is a lot to do but each week there’s a great new gig coming in and something else to get excited about.”

The new single represents a return to action after something of a break for the band. “People will be excited by the new single. It’s quite a fresh sound for us, more indie rock than indie pop. We had it mastered at Abbey Road Studios and we’re very pleased with it.

“It’s a bit of a comeback for us really because we took a few months out last year, came off Facebook and went a bit quiet to write new material, got new photos sorted and so on, but we’re back in quite a big way over the next few months. There’s a good feeling about what we’ve got coming and we’re really buzzing about everything that is happening this year.”

He added: “We’ve got a growing fanbase and so we are looking forward to this tour. It’s the most number of tour dates we’ve done and also the widest area we’ve covered and we’re adding more dates each week, so it’s getting bigger and bigger.

“We’ve also got that support slot confirmed for The Libertines in September so we can’t wait for that and we’re looking forward to playing Splendour this year.”

For more on the new single and what’s coming up for Ashfields in 2018, see www.facebook.com/ASHFIELDSBAND and www.twitter.com/ASHFIELDSBAND