Party In The Park fun in Beeston this weekend

Music, food and drink, and children’s activities will all be on offer as a Party in the Park event returns to Beeston on Saturday, August 11.

The annual family event will kick off in Broadgate Park at 12noon until 5pm with live music, a host of food and drink stalls and activities for the kids including:

Music from Mellonie Page and MPB, The Electric Bears, Salmagundi and headliners, Fat Digester

Arts and crafts marquee

Community groups including blood bikes, which were popular at this year’s Hemlock Happening

Entry is just £1 per person. There may be a small charge for some activities. The play area will be accessible on the day by paying the admission charge on the gate.

The event has been supported by NET.

For more event information, please see www.lleisure.co.uk/events.