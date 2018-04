William Howard will be performing a concert at Nottingham’s Djanogly Recital Hall on Thursday, May 10, from 7.30pm.

He is one of Britain’s leading pianists, enjoying a career that has taken him to over 40 countries.

In this concert, he will be performing works by Janacek, Schumann, Judith Weir and Chopin.

For more, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk or call the box office on 0115 8467777.