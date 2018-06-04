Plenty to enjoy this weekend at Hemlock Happening

Organisers of this year’s annual Hemlock Happening are gearing up for the 16th anniversary of the popular event as it returns to Bramcote Hills Park on Saturday, June 9, between 1pm and 6pm.

Visitors can expect a fun-packed day of live music, performances, crafts and stalls and activities, with the official opening on the Westerman Homes Main Stage at 1.30pm.

Local talents will also be showcased on The Haven Stage with performances from local schools, dance groups, community choirs and young performing artists.

This year’s event will also include World War One-themed activities to mark the centenary of the end of the war, from artefacts and themed arts and crafts to storytelling and sing a-rounds. There will be the usual extravaganza of community groups, arts and crafts, stalls and activities.

Parking is available on site for bicycles and disabled badge holders only. All others are asked to park on Ilkeston Road Recreation Ground.

The Hemlock Happening is organised each year by L Leisure with support from the Bramcote and Stapleford Golden Jubilee Group.

The official programme is out now at www.hemlockhappening.org