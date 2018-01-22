Queen tribute brings hits galore to The Diamond

The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes Mercury on Friday, January 26, performing their acclaimed tribute to the music of Queen.

Entry to the Stoney Street-based venue for this gig is £10 for members and £12 for non-members.

Saturday, January 27, sees a gig at the Diamond by Oliver Dawson’s Saxon with support from Sumo. Entry is £10 for members and £12 for non-members.

Finally, on Sunday, January 28, you can see Metalacish, a tribute to Metallica. Entry is £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the venue, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com