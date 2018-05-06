RECORD REVIEW with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan reviews some of the latest music releases.

Christy Moore - On The Road (Sony Music). Iconic Irish folkie Christy Moore originally released On The Road in CD and digital form last November, and this live “greatest hits” package is now available in vinyl form in order to capitalise on the current resurgence of interest in this classic musical format. The contents of the triple album were recorded at a variety of venues from London to Westport and Glasgow to Galway, showcasing Christy’s rare ability to switch effortlessly from the gentle introspection of Ride On or Nancy Spain to rousing exercises in audience participation such as Viva La Quinte Brigada and Lisdoonvarna, with guitarist Declan Sinnott in sublime form throughout.

An Introduction To...Shirley Collins (Topic Records). This delightfully random selection of Shirley Collins recordings spans the years between 1958 and 1978, shining a welcome spotlight on the illustrious back catalogue of one of English folk’s finest vocal talents. The Sussex-born singer’s preference for simple, unadorned arrangements gave Shirley’s music a haunting quality which has lost little of its charm with the passage of time and some fine examples of her work are gathered together here, including False True Love, Spencer The Rover and A Blacksmith Courted Me to name but a few.

Saxon - The CD Hoard” (Edsel). This beautifully presented anthology features a selection of blistering tracks culled from Saxon’s various live tours between 1995 and 2006. The package originally appeared in (rather expensive) vinyl form a couple of years ago but this newly released 5-CD set provides a much more affordable option for Saxon devotees everywhere, serving up energised versions of perennial crowd-pleasers such as Crusader, Denim and Leather and their 1980 hit, Wheels of Steel.

Flaco Jimenez - Flaco Jimenez/Bueno Suerte, Senorita (Retroworld). Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez is best remembered these days for his richly rewarding contributions to Ry Cooder’s mid-70s albums, Chicken Skin Music and Show Time, but the Texan singer and accordionist has also recorded some excellent offerings in his own right. This splendid re-issue from the good people at Retroworld brings together the two long-players that Flaco released on the Arista label in the 1990s, serving up a feast of spicy Tex-Mex, Country and Roots-Rock fare, with Raul Malo of Mavericks fame helping out on vocals on 1994’s Flaco Jimenez set.