Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some of this week’s alternative CD releases.

The Devil Makes Three - Chains Are Broken (New West). The Devil Makes Three’s most sophisticated offering to date finds the Californian outfit toning down some of the more raucous excesses which characterised their previous output as they expand their famously percussion free sound with the addition to the trio’s ranks of touring drummer Stefan Amidon. The results capture frontman and creative mainstay Pete Bernhard in typically fine fettle as the group’s first album of original material since 2013’s acclaimed I’m A Stranger Here delivers memorable ditties such as Native Son, Pray For Rain and Chains Are Broken itself for your listening pleasure.

The Kooks - Let’s Go Sunshine (Lonely Cat). The fifth album from hugely successful Brighton indie band won’t spring too many musical surprises on long term devotees, but fans of their infectious brand of guitar pop should find it a more than worthwhile investment nonetheless. If, for some unexplicable reason, you’ve never come across The Kooks’ work before tracks such as Four Leaf Clover and No Pressure should provide an ideal introduction to their anthemic, radio-friendly approach to music-making.

Colin James - Miles To Go (True North). The name of Colin James may not be too familiar to the average music lover on this side of the Atlantic, but this gifted singer and guitarist has long been recognised as one of Canada’s finest blues musicians, and Miles To Go is the 19th album that this award winning performer has released during the course of a recording career which began in 1988. Miles To Go finds James breathing new life into some classic creations from giants of the genre such as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Blind Lemon Jefferson, paying an affectionate homage to many of his most profound musical influences in the process.

The Betterdays - Backlash (NTB Records). This fascinating historical document shines a long overdue spotlight on The Betterdays, an unjustly obscure Plymouth outfit whose raw and earthy brand of blues and r’n’b apparently made quite an impact on audiences at clubs and small venues around the West Country during the mid-60s. The band gave up the ghost in 1966 and most of them didn’t pick up their instruments again until a chance meeting between bassist Mike Weston and drummer Frank Tyler more than 20 years later paved the way for a a reunion which spawned an album No Concessions and a string of well received live gigs. This comeback set has now been remastered and fleshed out with the addition of 14 hitherto unreleased tracks, serving up a surprisingly potent blend of original material and heartfelt covers of golden oldies such as Route 66, High Heel Sneakers and Bo Diddley’s Road Runner.