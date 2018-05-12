Right royal treat is in store on city’s streets

Derby’s Cathedral Quarter will be in a royal celebration mood on Saturday, May 19, with a free street entertainment programme coinciding with the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious will take place in the Market Place between 11am and 3pm.

Billed as A Right Royal Knees Up!, the day will feature music, dance and variety performances by top local artists.

The afternoon will be hosted by Dame Alfreton-Matlock-Brassington-Hayfield (Alfie for short) who claims to be 114th in line to the throne and will be leading the audience in a medley of wedding songs.

Performances will include some of the most iconic British songs by vintage vocalist Rebecca Jayne (pictured) including A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and There’ll Always Be An England’

Allestree-based chorus Sing For Your Supper will be treating visitors to a rousing medley of songs.

Other acts during the day will include American Tribal Style Belly Dance group Deosil who are based in Derby, teenage guitarist and singer River Hopkins, and singer Simply Mel.

CQ Saturdays is part of the BID’s aim to continue to develop the great Cathedral Quarter lifestyle experience for visitors and people working in the area to enjoy.

Martin Langsdale is chairman of the Cathedral Management Group, which drives forward activities under the area’s BID status.

He said: “CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious always brings a feelgood factor to the Cathedral Quarter and Saturday, May 19, will be extra special as a day of the Royal wedding and then the FA Cup final.

“The free entertainment will hopefully put everyone in the mood for celebrating these two very different events and then explore what else the Cathedral Quarter has to offer for all the family.

“We have also adorned the Cathedral Quarter with bunting to add to the celebratory atmosphere. This will be in place throughout the Summer and into the Autumn until after the Derby Folk Festival in October.”

For more information visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk

Photo by Caroline Bridges Photography