Rock City visit for Bugzy Malone

He’s hit the Top 10 with his past three EPs, but Bugzy Malone’s career is set to reach new heights with the recent release of his debut album B. Inspired.

He is now touring the country and can be seen in a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City venue on November 1.

After launching the project with Warning, Bugzy will perform on his biggest headline tour to date.

Having already claimed his crown as The King of the North, Bugzy’s set to take his gospel further afield with the biggest tour of his career. The B. Inspired tour is the biggest headline tour to date by any grime artist and will see him perform to a total of 38,000-plus people. It includes two 4,000-capacity homecoming shows at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot.

Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes