Rockin’ good night in store at MFN this weekend

The Texan musician Ryan Hamilton and his band The Harlequin Ghosts will roll into MFN, based at Shipley Gate, this Saturday night (October 13) on their Bottoms Up UK Tour with very special guests Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers.

Joining Hamilton will be two East Midlands musicians, bassist Rob Lane from Loscoe, and drummer Mickey Richards from Coleorton.

“Expect the most fun you’ll have at a show this year”, promises Texan singer/songwriter Hamilton. “This tour is gonna feel like a celebration of hard work paying off, and dreams coming true. PLUS, I get to tour with some of my musical heroes. Roger Clyne has been a BIG influence and it is very surreal to be touring with him.”

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, who last played the UK in 2010, explained: “We’re excited to return! People can expect to see a loose, fun, revivifying rock ‘n’ roll band from the American Southwest, grateful and excited to play before an audience in the United Kingdom.”

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts have just signed to Wicked Cool Records and have been working with the legendary Stevie Van Zandt on new material. The first single with the new label is set to be released on October 19.

Tickets for the MFN show are available on the door or from www.ryanhamiltonmusic.com