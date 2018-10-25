Second Nottingham date for Westlife announced

Due to huge demand, a second date for Westlife has been confirmed. The UK’s top selling album group of the 21st century will perform at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on June 19, 2019.

A limited number of tickets remain for Westlife at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on 18 June 2019.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £51.30, £62.50, £73.70 and £101.70 (prices are listed with admin and facility fee included).

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking HERE

or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Celebrating Westlife’s 20th anniversary, ‘The Twenty Tour’ will kick off in Belfast in May, with the run of live shows ending in Dublin in July.

The shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity. The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on 23rd June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

As a live act Westlife have sold 5 million concert tickets worldwide. They still hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Wembley - 28. They sold out Croke Park Stadium in a record breaking 5 minutes. They also hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Belfast by any band - 50.