Bestwood Male Voice Choir will be performing their spring concert on Saturday, April 28, starting at 7pm.

The venue will be Hucknall Central Methodist Church, Baker Street, Hucknall.

The concert will include a very mixed programme of music and soloists, as well as celebrating the life and legacy of its’ founder, the late Len Hogg.

Tickets cost £6 and are available on the door or from Gary (Bestwood MVC) on 07971 441682.