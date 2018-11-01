Singing star Andy to perform in Sight Support concert

The Derbyshire firefighter who shot to fame as a singer on prime time TV is performing at Broadway Church in Derby in aid of a local sight loss charity later this month.

Andy Quinn was revealed as the Unexpected Star on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One with his performance of Bring Him Home from the musical Les Miserables.

With more han 25 years of experience as a singer, he has gone from strength to strength, appearing in front of 20,000 people at the Darley Park Concert this summer.

On Saturday, November 24, he will sing at Broadway Baptist Church in Derby to raise money for Sight Support Derbyshire, which helps blind and partially-sighted adults and children face the everyday challenges of living with sight loss.

He will also be performing as one half of the duo Double Time with singer Hilary Leam.

The evening starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8 and are available from Sight Support Derbyshire by calling 01332 292262 during office hours (9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday). They are also available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sightsupportderbyshire (booking fee applies). Tea, coffee and cake will be available.

Lynda Raven, Sight Support Derbyshire’s fundraising manager, said: “We are thrilled that Andy Quinn is singing for us. As he specialises in singing songs from the shows, there will be something for everyone. Our audience is in for a real treat.”