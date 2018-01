Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys are appearing at the Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, March 3, from 8pm.

Expect to hear haunting harmonies, soaring tunes and melodies, charming anecdotes and instrumental performances of the highest calibre, all led by Sam’s unmistakeable vocals.

Tickets are priced at £14 and this is not a show to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk