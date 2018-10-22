Soloists revealed for Sinfonia Viva’s New Year’s Eve Gala concert

The full line-up of soloists for Sinfonia Viva’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, has been confirmed.

This year will see more soloists than ever – particularly some of the most exciting young rising stars in the classical music world - joining the orchestra and principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok on stage for the programme entitled La Fiesta.

The latest additions to the soloist line-up will be an 18-strong choir of young singers from the Derby-based Kristian Thomas Company.

They will perform the spine-tingling Barcelona with acclaimed soprano Gabriella Cassidy, who has also recently been announced to the New Year’s Eve soloists line-

up, and Derbyshire’s own ‘singing firefighter’ Andy Quinn.

Andy – who shot to fame on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show BBC One television programme - will also perform Impossible Dream, from Man of La Mancha, The Rain in Spain from My Fair Lady and High Flying, Adored from Evita at the gala concert.

Instrumental soloists for the evening include Nottingham’s Jeneba Kanneh-Mason (16), who was a finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year keyboard section.

Jeneba is the younger sister of acclaimed cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the two previous sell-out gala concerts.

She will make her debut with Sinfonia Viva this year, performing the solo part in the first movement of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G.

Finally, RPS (Royal Philharmonic Society) Awards 2018 winning guitarist Sean Shibe – described as one of the foremost guitarists of his generation - will take the spotlight for Rodrigo’s guitar concerto, Concierto De Aranjuez.

Highlights in the rest of the programme include classic pieces from Tchaikovsky such as the Dance Espagnole from Swan Lake, stirring renditions of Strauss’s

Spanish March and pop classic Herp Albert’s Spanish Flea.

Conductor Nicholas Kok, who introduces each piece to the audience, said: “We have more soloists than ever before for this year’s gala concert and I am particularly

delighted that we have so much young talent joining us on stage.

“Sinfonia Viva is committed to showcasing rising stars in the classical musical world and their energy and enthusiasm will bring even more glitz, theatricality

and fun to the evening.

“The earlier time for the Gala Concert – starting at 6pm and finishing at 8.15pm - has proved to be a winner with audiences over recent years and combination of lyrical melodies and rousing renditions for La Fiesta is sure to put everyone in the celebration mood on this very special night of the year.”

Tickets start from just £15 and the popular Premium Seats are again available which include a free programme available on the night. Tickets are on sale now from the

Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 989 5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk