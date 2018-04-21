Somercotes Choral Society welcomes talented organist for latest concert

Somercotes Choral Society’s April concert features many popular love songs and is appropriately entitled That’s Amore.

For this concert the society, which has been established over 60 years, is joined by well-known organist and entertainer Brett Wales (pictured).

The concert is at 7pm on Saturday, April 28, at the David Nieper Academy in Alfreton.

Tickets are £8 and £4 for under 16s. They are available from Jen on 01773 789079 and Sue on 01773 768234

Jen Adams, the society’s chairman, said: “This will be an evening of light musical entertainment – an ideal evening out as spring gets into full swing. We look forward to welcoming old and new followers for what we hope will be an enjoyable evening.

“The programme includes many melodies such as Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Let There Be Love, Love is a Many Splendored Thing and That’s Amore.”

Brett Wales lives in Nottingham and tours the country entertaining audiences. He has appeared previously with Somercotes Choral Society. He has been playing keyboards, electronic organ, piano and guitar for more than 30 years.

Brett’s recent appearances have included demonstrating across Europe for the German Organ Manufacturer Wersi. His programme with the society will include Intermezzo, I Wanna Know What Love Is, Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You, amongst many others.

The choral society’s Mmsical director is Neil Farley and the accompanist is John Hobbs.

The choir practises at Swanwick School and Sports College, Hayes Lane, Swanwick every Tuesday evening. They welcome new members, particularly men. Their website has more information at www.somercoteshoralsociety.co.uk