Songs galore in latest sparkling show from Long Eaton Operatic Society

Take your seats for an exciting musical spectacular.

Strictly Musicals is to be performed on Saturday, September 29, in the May Hall at Trent College, Long Eaton.

Fresh from both societies’ award-winning shows in 2017, Long Eaton Operatic Society will be joined by members of its youth group to perform family-friendly song selections from some of the world’s greatest musicals.

Whether you want to rock out to livelier numbers from shows such as We Will Rock You and School of Rock or enjoy more traditional tunes from classic musicals like My Fair Lady and Calamity Jane, there will be something for everyone.

The talented performers will be throwing in songs from current West End and Broadway favourites like Les Miserables and Wicked and hits from movie musicals Mamma Mia and Moulin Rouge and to add a hint of Hollywood sparkle.

The performances are at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 (concessions £10). They are available now from www.longeatonoperatic.com or via the box office on 01332 874352.