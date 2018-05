Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita will be performing a gig at The Guildhall Theatre in Derby on Friday, May 25.

The Welsh harpist and the Senegalese kora player make acclaimed and multi-award winning music that has gained them fans far and wide.

Come and see this exhibition of world-class musicianship.

The performance starts at 8pm. Call the box office on 01332 255800.