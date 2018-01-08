Star performer Bell is at the helm for Academy’s Nottingham concert

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields will be performing a gala concert on Wednesday, January 24, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Music director Joshua Bell, one of today’s most celebrated violinists, will star as soloist in Vivaldi’s ever popular Four Seasons and offer up the UK premiere of a vibrant new work for violin and orchestra written by his good friend and collaborator Edgar Meyer, as well as directing Beethoven’s exuberant Symphony No. 2.

Anyone who witnessed Joshua Bell’s last visit to Nottingham won’t easily have forgotten his revelatory Beethoven performance while leading the Academy of St Martin in the Fields from a piano stool.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15-£43 and are available from the box office on 0115 989 5555, in person from 9.00am to 8.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 24 hours online at trch.co.uk.