Star performer Steve is heading for Flowerpot next month

Steve Forbert will be performing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 5.

Don’t miss the chance to see this stunning American singer-songwriter from Mississippi.

Against staggering odds, he found blazing success early on with a string of critically acclaimed and commercially accepted albums including Alive on Arrival (1978), Jackrabbit Slim (1979), and Little Stevie Orbit (1980) and a most unlikely smash hit single, Romeo’s Tune.

His career had its share of triumphs as well as stumbles and disappointments, as did his private life. Through it all, over the course of a marriage, divorce, raising three children, writing and recording 18 studio albums and fronting an ever changing line-up of supporting musicians, he has persevered and stayed true to his roots and the folk ethos.

Doors open at 8pm. For more on the gig, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Brian Blauser