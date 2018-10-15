Star singer Boe to appear at Royal Concert Hall next year

The hugely popular singer Alfie Boe is to perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year as part of his latest tour.

He can be seen at the city centre venue on April 10 and tickets go on sale on Friday, October 19.

2018 is becoming another landmark year for the much loved tenor. Last month, Alfie revealed his return to the solo spotlight with the release of his vibrant album As Time Goes By.

The record will be released on November 23, and celebrates the golden era of music from the 30s and 40s, a time that is often overlooked - sandwiched as it is between the roaring 20s and rock ‘n’ roll.

Alfie is one of the best-loved vocalists of his generation and a hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist. He has triumphed on theatre stages and in concert halls around the world and has two recent UK number one albums under his belt for albums Together and Together Again, made with his great friend Michael Ball.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.