Summer concert by Bestwood MVC for good cause

Bestwood Male Voice Choir present a Summer Concert on Saturday, June 2, from 7pm at Hope House, Boundary Road, Beeston, in aid of Hope Nottingham.

Hope Nottingham is a Christian charity, working with local churches and community groups to serve those in need in neighbourhoods all around Nottingham.

Hope House in Beeston had become a one-stop community support centre, working in partnership with many local agencies, to provide a place of trust and transformation for local people.

Hope also supports many neighbourhood food banks across the city, helping people out of crisis and directing people to life-changing support. Some of these centres are beginning to develop using the same model as Hope House to meet the physical, material and spiritual needs of local communities.

Tickets cost £5 (including refreshments), children are free and available by calling 0303 040 1110, emailing hope@hopenottingham.org.uk or on the door.