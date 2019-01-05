Talented folk quartet Ranagri heading for March gig in Belper

Ranagri will be performing a gig at The Old King’s Head, Belper, on March 16.

The alt folk band is a combination of talented Irish and English musicians and this performance, presented by Black Dog Radio, is not to be missed.

The band is made up of Doìnal Rogers (vocals/guitar), Eliza Marshall (flutes/ whistles), Ellie Turner (electric harp/ piano) and Joe Danks (bodhraìn/ percussion, tenor guitar).

Since forming in 2013, Ranagri have recorded three studio albums at Grammy Award-winning recor label Stockfisch Records, with latest record Playing For Luck released this month.Acclaimed previous albums are Fort of the Hare and The Great Irish Songbook. Voices, recorded at Real World Studios were produced by Grammy-nominated Graeme Pleeth, and Tradition were both released on Goatskin Records in 2016.

For more, see http://black-dog-radio.com/ranagri-live-in-belper-16/03/19