Derby Concert Orchestra begin their exciting and varied 2018-2019 season with a performance on Saturday, October 13, at St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby.

It will feature three attractive pieces: Poulenc’s Sinfonietta, the Oboe Concerto by Vaughan Williams - with George Strickland as the guest soloist - and Beethoven’s Symphony No 2.

The concert starts at 7pm. For more on tickets, go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk