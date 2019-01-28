Tickets go on sale on Friday for Magic of Motown at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Nottingham later this year.

Seen by more than a million people, it’s no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen, as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

The show will be making a special festive stop-off at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 20.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

This concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 1, with prices ranging from £34.24 to £37.60. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/the-magic-of-motown or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.