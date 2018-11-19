Tickets go on sale this week for Rod Stewart’s show next year in Nottingham

Music legend Rod Stewart has announced extra dates for his 2019 tour, including one at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, and tickets go on sale later this week.

Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, Rod will now play an extra two outdoor shows plus two arena dates in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses, which debuted at number one.

And the first indoor arena date will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday, May 28.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert will visit football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July.

His Nottingham show marks a return for the legendary rocker who was last in the city for his sold-out From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits 2016 UK arena tour.

The fully-seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be adding the Nottingham date to Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as new album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 23, priced at £62.50, £84.90, £107.30, £140.90 and £168.90. Prices are listed with admin and facility fee included.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/rod-stewart or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo credit: Sean Hansford