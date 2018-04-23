Tickets on sale on Friday for Madness tour date in Nottingham

British music legends Madness have announced a UK arena tour, including a visit to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 13

Special guests on the Sound Of Madness tour will be The Fratellis.

The Sound of Madness is a combination of people from North London that got together in the mid to late ‘70s and came up with a cacophony of music, noise, clothes, dressing up and having fun.

Madness - aka the Nutty Boys - are one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 22 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name.

It’s been an incredible few years for the nutty boys from their gold selling Can’t Touch us Now album in late 2016, sell out shows to their recent compilation Full House – The Very Best Of Madness.

Madness will be playing all the hits and fan favourites plus some brand-new tracks. The hills will well and truly be alive with the Sound of Madness so don’t miss it.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, April 27, priced at £42.90 and 56.34 (prices are listed with venue fees included).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/madness via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.