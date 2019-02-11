Tickets on sale this Friday to see Sean Paul’s arena gig in Nottingham

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 15, to see international hit maker Sean Paul performing at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, June 1.

The dance hall legend and Grammy Award winner’s upcoming shows come on the heels of a popular schedule of UK dates last year, including a show-stopping set to an 80,000-strong audience at Wembley Stadium for Capital’s Summertime Ball.

Sean Paul is one of the most instantly recognisable and popular voices in music and has continued his remarkable strike rate over recent years with a string of hits. This includes Cheap Thrills by Sia feat. Sean Paul, which has racked up 285million streams on Spotify and 1.3million sales on iTunes, as well as reaching No.1 in the US chart and over 14 other countries across the globe, and No.2 in the UK chart (staying in the chart for a total of 23 weeks).

Aside from being a top performer, Sean Paul is a much sought-after music producer and has created music with several top Jamaican artists.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday with prices ranging from £40.40 and £46. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/sean-paul or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.