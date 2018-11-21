Tickets to see US rockers Halestorm in Nottingham go on sale this week

Grammy-winning US rockers Halestorm are to return to the UK for even bigger shows in November 2019, having sold out all their dates on their last British tour.

They will be supporting acclaimed new album Vicious and will perform at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 25, 2019.

The Nashville-based band will be extending their landmark US headline tour, championing women in rock. The all-female-led tour features very special guests In This Moment, with New Years Day opening proceedings each night.

Halestorm said, “Hey UK freaks! You begged for it...and now we are coming for you! Along with our mates in In This Moment and New Years Day, we are super excited to bring this Vicious tour to the UK! This is history in the making, and the event you don’t wanna miss! Come rock with us!”

Tickets go on sale this week at 10am on Friday, November 23, priced at £31.70. The price is listed with administration and facility fee included.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/halestorm or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.