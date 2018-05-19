Top double bill of tributes at the Flowerpot

The Scopyons and The Michael Schenker Experience will perform their tribute to The Scorpions and Michael Schenker at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, May 26.

Come and enjoy a classic rock double bill featuring two of the UK’s best tribute bands in one show.

The Scopyons were formed in late 2011 when five North West-based musicians decided to get together a definitive UK based tribute to the great German rockers The Scorpions.

The band spent nine solid months rehearsing until playing their first full shows in September 2012 and were quickly acknowledged as the premier UK Scorpions tribute and were subsequently offered the opportunity to go and play in Munich alongside Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs at the fifth anniversary of his MJ Guitars Store in March 2013.

Things have gone from strength to strength from there with bigger and better gig offers and over 5,500 Facebook likes in the first 12 months.

Scopyons have a leaning toward the post-Matthias Jabs era (1978 Lovedrive up to the present day) but have added classic Uli Jon Roth era songs like We’ll Burn The Sky, In Trance and Pictured Life to the set.

The Michael Schenker Experience are the definitive tribute band to the music of UFO and Michael Schenker.

Doors open at 8pm.

Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Mark Rutherford