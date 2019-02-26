Top Madness tribute act One Step Behind comes to Derby this weekend

One Step Behind perform their acclaimed tribute show at The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby, on March 2.

Come and see one of the UK’s most accomplished and best tributes to Madness.

Formed in spring 1993, the band achieved widespread recognition in an unusually short time, playing venues the length and breath of Britain including the Marquee Club in London & the Venue in New Cross. Jaunts into Europe and beyond are also commonplace.

Members of Madness have joined the One Step boys on stage on a number of occasions. Sax player Lee Thompson has played a few times with them.

Expect hits galore, paying tribute to one of the finest British pop bands of all time.

For more, see www.rawpromo.co.uk Photo credit: Mark Clarke Photography