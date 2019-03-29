See the much-loved singer promoting his latest album on April 10

Top names appear at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham during April

There is plenty to enjoy during April at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Here we bring you a selection of some of the acts coming up there over the next few weeks. Click here for more details.

See him perform his latest stand-up show The Book of John on April 4.

1. Comedian Rhod Gilbert

The Youtube stars appear at the venue on April 5 with their live show This Week On The Internet

2. WillNE and Stephen Tries

She will be guest soloist in The Halle's concert at the venue on April 6, performing the Sibelius Violin Concerto

3. Violin soloist Viktoria Mullova

See this 'ultimate tribute to Madonna' on April 12.

4. Into The Groove

