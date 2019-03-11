Top performers The Signatures to play at Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser in Derby

The acclaimed Northern Soul band The Signatures will be playing as part of a March Of The Mods fundraising at The Venue in Derby on March 30.

March Of The Mods is a nationwide event organised through the UK mod scene, raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gig will take place across the UK with many bands, DJs and organisers giving their time for free to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, which to date has raised more than £500,000.

The Signatures have supported the March Of The Mods events for the last four years and this year they will be supporting events at Reading, Glasgow, Hartlepool, London and Derby.

“The March Of The Mods events mean a great deal to us as a band. It’s an amazing event which brings the UK mod scene together for a great cause.

“We are pleased to be supporting it once again and looking forward to playing at The Venue, Derby this year,” said band drummer and manager Gavin Creates-Webb.

Northern Soul was an underground dance movement that started in the North of England in the 1970s.

The music was based on rare American soul music, which was upbeat and high in energy and largely associated itself with the UK mod scene.

The Signatures play with many of the original Northern Soul artists such as Tommy Hunt, Dean Parrish, Sidney Barnes, Tobi Legend, and Brenda Holloway, to name a few.

The Signatures put their own expression to many Northern Soul classics, creating a balance between authentic and modern in sound and provide guaranteed audience pleasing performances.

The Signatures can be seen on Saturday, March 30, at The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.

For tickets, click here for more information.