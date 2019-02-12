Top Pink Floyd tribute to wow audience at Derby venue this weekend

Dark Side of the Wall will perform their tribute to Pink Floyd at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 16.

The award-winning, Coventry-based eight-piece tribute band recreate the live performances of Pink Floyd, one of the most revered bands in the history of popular music.

With more than 16 years of live performances behind them, their concerts are a dazzling, fast-moving event in every way. This show is a must for all genuine rock fans.

Dark Side Of The Wall have experienced several line-up changes over the years and these have enabled the band to stay fresh, and faithful to their original premise; performing live Pink Floyd music to dedicated fans throughout the Midlands and beyond.

Playing well over two hours of classic tracks in tribute to Pink Floyd, a Dark Side Of The Wall show is terrific entertainment and, despite the perceived seriousness of the music, they prove that a Floyd show can put a smile on your face.

Entertainment is key and the priority is to ensure the audience have thoroughly enjoyed themselves. A superb moving light show and several special effects add to the overall visual spectacle, being an essential part of the band’s performance.

Whether you are a bona-fide ‘Floydie’ or just looking for a really good night out, a DSOTW show is a must for all genuine fans of rock music at it’s best and it’s most evocative.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk