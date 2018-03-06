Travis will perform classic album at Royal Concert Hall

Travis are to play their classic album The Man Who live in full later this year.

They will be involved in two short tours of the country, including a gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall of December 17.

Released 19 years ago, The Man Who sounds as fresh today as it did then. One of the most successful British albums of the last 20 years, it spawned the timeless singles Writing To Reach You, Driftwood, Turn and possibly the band’s most iconic song, Why Does It Always Rain On Me.

“Songs are like emotional bookmarks in time,” Travis’s singer Fran Healy said. “When you hear a song you are transported to those times and feel strong echoes of the feelings you felt. Rarely does an album have this ability so performing The Man Who once again will be a joy!”

Produced by Nigel Godrich, The Man Who spent 11 weeks at Number One, selling nearly three million copies. It was the biggest selling UK album in 2000, propelled by an incendiary Glastonbury performance in the rain! Recognition quickly followed including Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter and Best Contemporary Song for Why Does It Always Rain On Me? and BRIT Awards for Best British Band and Best British Album.

For ticket details for the Nottingham visit, go to www.trch.co.uk