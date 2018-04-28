Triple bill of rock is lined up at MFN

The first of this season’s classic rock nights takes place on Saturday, May 12, at MFN, Shipley Gate, between Ilkeston and Eastwood, with the much requested return of the UK’s top tribute to Metallica.

Mentallica will be joined on the bill by the acclaimed tribute to Ronnie James Dio, DIIO and the UK-based Thin Lizzy tribute Dizzy Lizzy.

Excect an epic night of classic rock music with late bar, free camping and food, merchandise stalls and all sorts of goodies.

Doors open at 7pm and the bar is open until 1am.

Tickets are just £10 adult and £5 for under 16s in advance, £12 and £6 on the door. They are available from MFN, from Zebra Muzik/Ilkeston Music school or by post from Metal mansions Promotions.

Paypal to russell.saxton@ntlworld.com adding £1.50 per total order to cover paypal and postage.