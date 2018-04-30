UFO concert is set to be out of this world

The Ultimate Flyby Orchestra will be in action at the St John The Baptist Church, Oakdale Road, Carlton, from 7pm, on Saturday, May 12.

Come along to this pub quiz and concert night event, presented by an orchestra dedicated to breaking down barriers between musical styles and providing a high quality alternative to traditional orchestral experiences.

This will be a different approach to an evening of entertainment, provided by talented local musicians.

It will feature a concert/pub quiz, with refreshments available. The music will be varied and includes classical, jazz, film, TV and folk.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ultimate-flyby-orchestra

They are £10 for adults and £7 for under 18s tickets include one complimentary drink on arrival.

Follow on Twitter @UFOrchestra and Facebook www.facebook.com/ultimateflybyorchestra Ultimate Flyby Orchestra