Veteran ace Stephenson to play Derby gig this week

Don’t miss this week’s gig at The Venue in Derby by veteran English troubadour Martin Stephenson.

You can see Martin Stephenson and the Daintees in action there on November 9.

Martin is touring throughout November to mark the 30th anniversary of one of his most highly regarded albums Gladsome Humour and Blue, which he has re-recorded to mark the occasion.

It will be coming out on November 23.

Stephenson formed his band The Daintees in his teens with the deliberate intention of showcasing a broad range of musical styles. Their first single, Roll On Summertime, appeared in 1984, and soon the big boys were taking notice.

Kitchenware Records, based in Newcastle, had already become one of the most important indies of the decade with a roster that included Prefab Sprout, Hurrah! and the Kane Gang. Stephenson’s richly detailed and nuanced songwriting was the perfect fit, and the distribution deal via London Records gave the band a real platform.

Never pandering to a particular scene, his dexterity and ease with a varied mix of musical styles was immediately apparent. His path was destined to be a lifelong journey through the music he loved: folk, ragtime, jazz, rockabilly, punk-pop, country blues and more.

He has toured with John Martyn, Roy Buchanan, Aztec Camera, Microdisney, The Go-Betweens, Hothouse Flowers, Bob Geldof, Del Amitri, Janis Ian, Indigo girls and Melissa Etheridge, but remains endearingly modest and unaffected.