Voices and brass in Somercotes choir’s October concert

Get your tickets now to see Somercotes Choral Society’s October concert.

The performance takes place on Saturday, October 28, at the David Nieper Academy in Alfreton, and is entitled The English Connection.

It features mainly English songs, including a tribute to the centenary of the end of World War One.

For this concert the society, which has been established for more than 60 years, is joined by Thoresby Brass Ensemble.

Thoresby Colliery Band was formed in 1948 and was based in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, until the closure of the colliery several years ago.

The band is now based and rehearses in the heart of Clumber Park.

The band maintains a reputation for high quality and entertaining music as well as being the best and most prized band in the East Midlands.

They have had the honour of representing the Midlands in the National Brass Band Championships at The Albert Hall in London on many occasions.

Jen Adams, the choral society’s chairwoman, said: “There will be songs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, English folk songs and songs by English composers from John Rutter to The Beatles. There will also be a Last Night of the Proms section.”

She added: “We are delighted to be joined again by Thoresby Brass Ensemble and they will play with us in a rousing ‘Proms’ section.”

The choral society’s musical director is Neil Farley and the accompanist is John Hobbs.

The choir practises at Swanwick School and Sports College, Hayes Lane, Swanwick every Tuesday evening. They welcome new members, particularly men.

Their website has more information at www.somercoteshoralsociety.co.uk

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and £4 for under 16s and are available from Jen on 01773 789079.