Waterboys heading for RCH gig this week

See The Waterboys when they perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, May 4.

The Waterboys return with their extended nine-piece band, for the second leg of their current UK tour in support of their new critically acclaimed double album Out Of All This Blue, which entered the UK album charts at No. 8, their highest chart position since 1993.

Ever since Mike Scott first brought The Waterboys to public attention, their career has been marked by storied departures. Staking out bold, new territory with fresh approaches and inspirational collaborators has been the defining factor of Scott’s creative flow.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

