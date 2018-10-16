X Factor Live Tour tickets go on sale this Friday

The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2019, starting at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, February 15.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday (October 19).

X Factor digital presenter, Becca Dudley, will be returning as host this year on The X Factor Live Tour.

Becca has been hosting MTV UK programming since 2012 and presents multiple shows across the network, as well as covering worldwide music events with World Stage from Brazil to Belgium.

In addition to her TV work, Becca DJs reggae, hip hop and dancehall across the UK and festivals, including Glastonbury. Becca is also a presenter on Apple Music’s global radio station Beats 1 and in 2016 she launched her own music platform Deadly, which encompasses live music, radio and video content.

The X Factor Tour has thrilled more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. So get your tickets to The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and don’t miss out...

Tickets will be priced at £27.22, £41.78, £62.50 and £111.78 (VIP tickets). Family tickets are priced at £138, £210.80 and £395.60 (VIP tickets). Prices are listed with admin and facility fee included.

Tickets can be purchased online from Friday at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/x-factor-live via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.