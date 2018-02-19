Youngster’s choir is going from strength to strength in Long Eaton

The Long Eaton-based The Rockabillies Children’s Choir is going from strength to strength.

After just one term, the youngsters involved can read music with confidence while also having fun. Using boomwhackers, singing in rounds, and dancing around a disco-lit room, these children are learning how to rock and rock well.

The choir meets on Wednesdays during term time at 4.30pm at the Rockabillies premises at Unit 8, West Gate, Gibb St, Long Eaton, NG10 1EE. This choir for primary school-aged children is led by teacher and musician Naomi Smith Lee.

Naomi is delighted with how well the children are doing and is looking forward to more children joining in the spring. There are no auditions, this choir is for those who love to sing and develop their musical knowledge building up to more performances next year.

If you know a child who loves to sing, get in touch at www.rockabillies.co.uk or you can call 07747013597 or find the choir on Facebook under Rockabillies Children’s Choir.