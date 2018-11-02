Musical love story The Last Five Years is an emotional rollercoaster

The Last Five Years, an emotional and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who meet, fall in love and then split, will be staged at Chesterfield’s Rose Theatre.

Jason Robert Brown’s creation weaves together the love story of Cathy (Helen Perry) telling her story backwards while Jamie (Andrew Buxton) tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. The show is directed by Rebecca Parker with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Jonathan Francis.

The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine’s ten best shows of 2001 and was released as a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Performances run from Wednesday, November 14, to Saturday, November 17, at the Rose Theatre, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield.

Tickets, priced £12 each, are available from the box office at Chesterfield Studios, tel. 01246 271540 or online click here





