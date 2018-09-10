Online tickets sales open for Erewash bonfire and fireworks display

Tickets for the Erewash bonfire and fireworks display are now available, with new online tickets sales offering discounts on advance bookings.

Organised by Erewash Borough Council, the event will take place at West Park in Long Eaton on Saturday, November 3, and this year’s theme is ‘space odyssey’.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “Bonfire Night seems a long way off, but it makes sense to take advantage of great savings on your tickets.

“Our display is the biggest and best for miles around and is enjoyed by thousands of people every year. We hope to see you there.”

Tickets can be booked via gigantic.com at £2 for under-16s and seniors, £5 for adults, or £10 for a family of five.

They can also be bought from West Park and Victoria Leisure Centres and Long Eaton and Ilkeston Town Halls for £2, £7 or £15.

Tickets purchased on the night will be £5, £8 or £20.