Opera North returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal with spectacular season

Check out the latest visit by Opera North to the Nottingham Theatre Royal, from March 19 to 23.

Opening the short season, and already almost sold out, is an eclectic, kaleidoscopic new production of Mozart’s epic opera The Magic Flute, directed James Brining of Leeds Playhouse.

Janáček’s wildly beautiful tale of temptation, passion and guilt, Katya Kabanova, comes to the stage on March 21.

With a weak husband and overbearing mother-in-law, Katya does her best to conform to the stifling expectations of her community, but when her husband goes away on business, temptation proves impossible to resist

Completing the season on Friday, March 22, is a dance/opera double bill created in association with Phoenix Dance Theatre, the first ever collaboration between the two Leeds-based companies. The groundbreaking 1913 ballet The Rite of Spring is reimagined for Phoenix’s ensemble by internationally-acclaimed Haitian-born choreographer Jeanguy Saintus, influenced by the Vodou rituals of his homeland, for his UK debut.

The Rite of Spring is paired with Puccini’s short – and only – operatic comedy Gianni Schicchi.

Photo credit: Alastair Muir