PAW Patrol em-barks on new adventures in Derbyshire cinema screening

Worldwide phenomenon and pre-schoolers favourite, PAW Patrol, is making its way to Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux this month, with six never-seen-before adventures of the puppies shown for the very first time.

Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they em-bark on six new adventures from October 19 to 25.

Since launching on Nick Jr. in 2013, Ryder and his pack of puppies have been climbing, flying and diving, with the help of some nifty gadgets, to help protect the community of Adventure Bay.

In these six exclusive episodes the gang of pups will be equipped with the latest technology in their pup packs, as well as their infamous transforming doghouses to save those in need.

A guaranteed family favourite, the PAW Patrol Big Screen Takeover will bring you up close to the adventure, and show you what the gang have been up to before it lands on the small screens.

Screenings are at at 10,30am and 12.30am. Adult and child tickets are £5.45. Book tickets online at: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/paw-patrol-big-screen-takeover or at the cinema box office.