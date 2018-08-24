Peak District’s charity Trekfest attracts 1100 adventurers

A charity adventure for beginners and experienced trekkers alike will take place in the Peak District.

More than 1100 people have signed up for Trekfest 2018 which takes place on Saturday, September 1, and offers two distances, each with their own incredible highlights.

The 25km route follows part of the beautiful Ladybower reservoir, while the 50km route takes participants to the summit of Kinder Scout.

Since 2013 TrekFest has raised an amazing £1.5 million for charities nationwide, with an aim of reaching a total of £2 million by the end of the year!

This year is set to be the biggest TrekFest event ever. The event is fully booked up but if you were hoping to join a friend or family member who is already registered to take part then give the organisers, Global Adventure Challenges, a call on 01244 676 454.

To register your interest for next year’s Trekfest, visit trekfest.org.uk or call 01244 676 454 for further information.