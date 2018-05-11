Rail Ale festival at Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Raise your glasses to three days of drinking real ale and listening to live bands.

The annual celebration that is Rail Ale steams into Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Staveley, from May 17 to 19.

There will be opportunities to Meet the Brewer and on Friday and Saturday, from 12 noon to 5pm, the chance to ride the Rail Ale train

To quench the thirst there will be more than 350 real ales from around the country including many brewed locally in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, a great range of ciders and craft beers and the return of the popular Prosecco bar.

For music lovers there will be fantastic live music in the marquee and on the main stage from jazz and brass through acoustic, funk and soul to rock and roll.

The food court will be on hand to provide visitors with a tasty range of food to suit every appetite from pork pies to pancakes and hog roast to pizza; not forgetting the chocolate, the cheese and even coffee!

Entry to the festival also includes entry to the museum and the new exhibitions and interactive displays provided courtesy of the Heritage Lottery Fund project that was completed in September 2017.

The dedicated free bus service will also be running from Chesterfield railway station into the Festival on all three days.

Advance tickets are £5 for Thursday and £7 for Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available from www.seetickets.com (booking fee applies), or from Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre and real ale pubs in the area.

Tickets on the gate are £5 for Thursday, £9 for Friday or Saturday.

For more information on the event, please visit www.railalefestival.com.