Rita Ora and Rudimental to perform in Derby

Two of the world's biggest artists, Rita Ora and Rudimental, will headline the first ever Derby Sound festival at The Pattonair County Ground this summer.

X Factor winners Rak-Su and The Vamps are also on the bill for the one-day festival, presented by D-Hive, which is the biggest of its kind in the city .

Rudimental have sold more than 20 million singles, while Rita Ora currently holds the UK chart record for the most top ten singles by a UK female artist, and both are set to perform in front of a capacity crowd in the heart of Derby this summer.

The concert takes place on August 3.

Tickets Tickets are priced at £55 (plus booking fee) and are on sale from 9am on Friday, April 5 from Ticketmaster, DerbyshireCCC, or Liz Hobbs Group tickets.

For hospitality, call 01332 388111.

