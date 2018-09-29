Songs of Neil Diamond are celebrated in A Beautiful Noise

Superstar Neil Diamond’s life and work is celebrated in a lavish production presented by award-winning Fisher Stevens.

A Beautiful Noise, which tours to Buxton Opera House on October 5, celebrates the world-renowned singer who had his first hit single more than 50 years ago and has sold more than 100 million albums. Though he has declared his touring days over, Neil’s star will burn forever. With a live band, including brass, strings and backing singers, A Beautiful Noise is the best way for audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in an authentic live setting. Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever In Blue Jeans, these are the songs which soundtracked lives, the teenage dreams and remain fixtures of personal and radio playlists everywhere.

Fisher, who has toured the world as a performer, said: “I am

supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as I am”. Tickets £27.50-£29.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk